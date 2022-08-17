Digital Media Center
A monkey at a zoo in California makes a call to 911

Published August 17, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. To 911 operators, every call counts. So when they got a call from a central California zoo and the line dropped, dispatchers tried to call back. They investigated and found no prime suspects, but a primate suspect. A capuchin monkey had made that call, grabbing a phone from a golf cart. On social media, the sheriff's office concluded it was a classic case of monkey see, monkey do. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

