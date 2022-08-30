Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former U.S. diplomat to Russia Thomas Graham on the life of Mikhail Gorbachev

By Ailsa Chang,
Megan LimChristopher Intagliata
Published August 30, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with former U.S. diplomat to Russia Thomas Graham about the life of Mikhail Gorbachev, the former Soviet leader.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR World News
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Megan Lim
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate