The WHIL transmitter is off while tower crews work. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Tune to APR for the latest on the death of Queen Elizabeth

Pat Duggins
September 8, 2022
Britain Queen Elizabeth II 10 Things To Know
Chris Jackson/AP
/
Getty Pool
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches the red arrows fly over to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday June 12, 2021. Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, but it was sometimes confusing for the public to know when to celebrate. There was no universally fixed day for her “official birthday”: It’s either the first, second or third Saturday in June, and was decided by the government. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP, File)

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 96. Elizabeth spent seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union.
Upon the queen’s death, her 73-year-old son Charles automatically becomes monarch, even though the coronation might not happen for months. Elizabeth was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known. She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world. But her inner life and opinions remained

largely an enigma.

Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
