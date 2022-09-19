In Pictures: The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, was honored with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey.

Leaders from around the world attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

We take a look at the funeral in these pictures.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images / Getty Images The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall on Monday.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images / Getty Images The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey.

Marco Bertorello / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Marco Bertorello / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London.

Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey.

Oli Scarff / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre is taken into Westminster Abbey.

Marco Bertorello / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey.

David Cliff / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Camilla, the Queen Consort, sits in a car before attending the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Ben Stansall / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Members of the Royal family and guests sing as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, lies by the altar.

Ben Stansall / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L), Britain's Prince George of Wales (C) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Paul Ellis / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (2nd L), Britain's Prince George of Wales (L) and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (2nd R) travel down The Mall in London.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP A guardsman takes his position ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral.

Hollie Adams / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Employees from Buckingham Palace line the procession route during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London on Monday.

James Manning / POOL/AFP/Getty Images / POOL/AFP/Getty Images President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey in London.

Marco Bertorello / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Spain's former King Juan Carlos I (C, 2ndR) and his wife Sofia arrive with Netherlands' Princess Beatrix (2ndL) at Westminster Abbey in London.

Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images A Pearly King and Queen line the Procession Route in London.

Justin Tallis / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Well-wishers gather in Hyde Park where the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will be shown on a large screen in London.

Justin Tallis / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images A well-wisher waits in Hyde Park where the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will be shown on a large screen in London.

Charles McQuillan / Getty Images / Getty Images Crowds of people gather to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on a screen in the grounds of Belfast city hall on Monday.

Ben Stansall / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images British Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives to take her seat at Westminster Abbey.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images / Getty Images Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May with her husband Philip May and former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie Johnson and former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Gordon Brown with his wife Sarah Jane Brown depart Westminster Abbey after the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

