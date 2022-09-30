Digital Media Center
Fungi served as Bjork's latest muse in her new album, 'Fossora'

By Miguel Perez
Published September 30, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT

Bjork's Fossora peers down into the soil, in a love letter to fungi. "Bubbly and fun" is how she describes her new album.

Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
