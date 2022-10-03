Alabama healthcare providers offering Monkeypox vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are at least one hundred cases and Monkey pox in the State. The Mobile County Health Department is responding to the outbreak. They have been working with the CDC to get vaccine and make it available to the patients. The department is also trying to educate high-risk populations through the CDC’s national education programs. Dr. Kevin Michael is the health officer of the Mobile County Health Department. He says his team is doing more than giving out shots at its office…

“But it’s also been provided out in the community. We did an outreach program to an alternate nightclub and we vaccinated a hundred and thirty-two people,” said Michael.

Dr. Michaels says that Monkey Pox can be passed through prolonged skin-to-skin contact. He says part of the job is educating the public on Monkeypox…

“We have working with the state in just educating the high-risk areas, through the national messaging or education programs by the CDC. We have been communicating out through the Medical Society to make sure all our providers are addressing it.”