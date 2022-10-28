Digital Media Center
Ukrainian forces expect re-taking Kherson to be difficult

By Franco Ordoñez
Published October 28, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT

Ukrainian forces have made tremendous gains over recently, but acknowledge that re-taking the city of Kherson will be difficult.

Copyright 2022 NPR

