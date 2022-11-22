Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently off the air. We appreciate your patience as crews work to get it back on.

Books We Love: NPR's end-of-the-year book recommendations

By Andrew Limbong
Published November 22, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST

NPR's end-of-the-year book recommendations are back! With something for every reader, Books We Love has over 400 sortable titles.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
See stories by Andrew Limbong
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate