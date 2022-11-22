Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently off the air. We appreciate your patience as crews work to get it back on.

What the recent missile launches from North Korea could mean

By Erika Ryan,
Gabe O'ConnorWilliam TroopMary Louise Kelly
Published November 22, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Victor Cha, the Center for Strategic and International Studies Senior Adviser, about the latest in North Korea.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
NPR World News
Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Gabe O'Connor
See stories by Gabe O'Connor
William Troop
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate