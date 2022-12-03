Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

TikTok star Noodle the pug dies at age 14

By Ashley Ahn
Published December 3, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST
Jonathan Graziano with his pug, Noodle, who died Friday at 14 years old.
@jongraz/TikTok
Jonathan Graziano with his pug, Noodle, who died Friday at 14 years old.

TikTok star Noodle, a pug known for sleeping and forecasting the day's vibe, died Friday at the age of 14.

New York City-based Jonathan Graziano took to TikTok to announce the news to his 4.4 million followers the following day.

"This is incredibly sad. It's incredibly difficult," Graziano said teary-eyed. "It's a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive."

Noodle died at his home in his arms, Graziano said.

"I want to encourage you to celebrate him while we're navigating this sadness," Graziano said. "He lived 14 and half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can and he made millions of people happy. What a run."

Noodle won over the internet with nearly daily videos of a game called "no bones." Graziano would hoist Noodle out of his bed and if the pug flopped back down, it was a "no-bones" day, warning people to take it easy and avoid risks. If he remained standing, it was a "bones" day, encouraging people to take risks and indulge.

Graziano and Noodle took a break from posting regular videos in late September. Graziano said a lot of traveling had worn him and Noodle down, citing Noodle's subpar condition.

"He's doing good not great," he said on Sept. 28 on Instagram. "We're working on great, but we're doing a little recalibration here."

A day later, he wrote, "He's 14 ¼ yrs old and as many of you know A LOT comes with that kind of age. We're just navigating some of the 'a lot' right now."

Noodle, who was adopted by Graziano at 7 1/2 years old, was not always consistent in being up to decide whether the day was a "bones" or "no-bones" day or going on his walks, but when he was, fans tuned in.

He will be missed.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Ashley Ahn
Ashley Ahn is an intern for the Digital News and Graphics desks. She previously covered the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for CNN's health and medical unit and the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers for CNN's Atlanta News Bureau. She also wrote pieces for USA TODAY and served as the Executive Editor of her college's student newspaper, The Daily Pennsylvanian. Recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, Ahn is pursuing a master's degree in computer science at Columbia University.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate