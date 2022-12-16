Digital Media Center
News

A.I. Art

Will Green
Published December 16, 2022
With the advancement in Artificial Intelligence, art has been at the forefront of the discussion. If A.I. can produce images, what does that make of the artist?

We explore the impact of A.I. Art with the help of Melissa Yes, Assistant Professor of Digital Media at The University of Alabama's Department of Art and Art History, as well as Dr. Monica Anderson Herzog, Associate Professor of Computer Science at The University of Alabama.

