WAPR is off the air. Engineers are in route to investigate.

Europeans accuse Putin of weaponizing energy but a mild winter has helped

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published January 17, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST

Predictions of rolling blackouts across Europe this month have not come to pass — so far. It's not only because of the mild winter.

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
