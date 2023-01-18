A helicopter crash near Kyiv kills at least 12, including Ukraine's interior minister

Lauren Migaki is a senior producer with NPR's education desk. She helps tell stories about teacher strikes, college access and a new high school for young men in Washington D.C. She also produces and hosts NPR's podcast about the Student Podcast Challenge.
