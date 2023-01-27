Digital Media Center
PHOTOS: See protests unfold across the country after release of Tyre Nichols video

By Virginia Lozano
Published January 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST
Protesters in Washington, D.C., rally on Friday against the fatal police assault of a Black man in Tennessee.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Authorities in Memphis, Tenn., released body camera footage from the police killing of Tyre Nichols on Friday. This has sparked protests and calls for national police reform across the U.S.

Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 for a traffic stop. After trying to flee on foot, Nichols was brutally beaten by police. He died in a hospital three days later. Five officers were fired and charged with murder.

Protesters rally outside of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center in Detroit against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols.
Jeff Kowalsky / AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators gather during a protest over the death of Tyre Nichols in Atlanta.
Alex Slitz / AP
Demonstrators participate in a protest near the White House against the police killing of Tyre Nichols.
/ Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
A demonstrator wears a Black Live Matter earring during a rally in Washington, D.C., against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols.
/ Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
