Manhattan DA presenting evidence in Trump-Stormy Daniels investigation to grand jury

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is presenting evidence to a grand jury about former President Donald Trump's alleged hush money payment to a adult film star in 2016, according to a person familiar with the investigation. The move lays the groundwork for possible criminal charges against Trump.

The investigation stems from a series of payments Trump made in the wake of the 2016 presidential election, allegedly to prevent accusations that he had had an extramarital affair with Stormy Daniels from becoming public. Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in federal court in 2018 to making the payments "at the direction" of Trump. Although Cohen served prison time, Trump was never charged, and neither federal nor local prosecutors pursued the case.

Now, though, after securing a conviction of Trump's company on fraud charges, the Manhattan DA's Office has summoned witnesses to testify before a new grand jury, according to the source.

Trump, who has said he has done nothing wrong, could face a charge of falsifying business records, the lowest-level felony in New York.

