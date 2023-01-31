Digital Media Center
Tom Verlaine, frontman of Television, dies at 73

By Erika Ryan,
Sarah Handel
Published January 31, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST

Tom Verlaine, singer and guitarist for the iconic 1970s rock band Television, died at 73 years old.

