Tyre Nichols is being laid to rest in Memphis on Wednesday

Updated February 1, 2023 at 2:34 PM ET

The funeral for Tyre Nichols has gotten underway in Memphis, roughly three weeks after he died following a beating by police that was caught on video and sparked a wave of protests and calls for accountability nationwide.

The service Wednesday afternoon began with several musical performances and remarks from religious leaders, as photos of Nichols flashed across a screen.

"We have come to be of comfort and support to this family," said the Rev. J. Lawrence Turner, senior pastor of the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

"This family has endured the unsolicited, unwarranted, unreasonable, unjustifiable and massive burden of grieving their loved one and at the same time fighting for justice," Turner added.

RowVaughn Wells and her husband Rodney Wells attend the funeral service for her son Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday.

The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver Nichols' eulogy, and Ben Crump, an attorney for Nichols' family, will give a "call to action," organizers said.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend the funeral at the invitation of Nichols' family. Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, and Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, are also expected.

Services at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis were being livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after he was brutally beaten by police during a traffic stop. He was 29.

The Rev. Al Sharpton stands in the front of the sanctuary at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., before the funeral service for Tyre Nichols on Wednesday.

Musicians perform at the beginning of the funeral service for Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris sits with RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells during the funeral service for Wells' son, Tyre Nichols, at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday.

Body-camera video shows officers pull over Nichols on Jan. 7 on suspicion of reckless driving. They yank Nichols from his car and try to arrest him, but he flees.

When police finally catch up with him at a second location, officers kick him, hit him with a baton and repeatedly punch him in the head in a violent encounter also captured by a surveillance camera nearby.

Five Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with Nichols' murder, and two other officers are facing discipline. The city's fire department fired two EMTs and a lieutenant. The Memphis Police Department also disbanded the specialized unit whose officers beat Nichols.

The Rev. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner speaks during the funeral service for Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday.

The Rev. Rosalyn Nichols speaks during the funeral service for Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday.

The Celebration Choir performs during the funeral service for Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday.

Nichols' death has garnered national attention and drawn comparisons to other instances in which Black people have been killed at the hands of police, including Taylor and Floyd. President Biden said the video of officers beating Nichols left him "outraged and deeply pained."

An avid skateboarder, Nichols had a 4-year-old son, worked at FedEx with his stepfather and had a tattoo of his mother's name.

