Latest on Ukraine: The first anniversary of Russia's invasion approaches (Feb. 20)

This week will mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week.

What to watch

On Monday, President Biden made a brief, unannounced visit to Kyiv, aimed at expressing solidarity with Ukrainians as Russia's invasion of their country heads into a second year. Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announced new aid as Russian forces make a new push to take control of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, which Russia illegally annexed last September.

On Tuesday, President Biden is scheduled to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and deliver remarks in Warsaw on the war in Ukraine.

Also on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his annual state of the nation address.

On Wednesday, President Biden is set to meet Eastern European leaders in Warsaw.

Also on Wednesday, the U.N. General Assembly holds a special session on Ukraine. The Security Council discusses Nord Stream pipelines at Russia's request. And Russia's parliament will hold extraordinary meetings.

On Friday, the Security Council will discuss Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion.

What happened last week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opened the Munich Security Conference, speaking via video link to attendees including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Vice President Kamala Harris. The vice president later told the gathering that Russia had committed "crimes against humanity."

Russia launched 36 cruise missiles across Ukraine in a single day, and Ukraine shot down 16. Most hit critical infrastructure, but Ukraine's power grid operator said there were no electricity shortages.

NATO defense ministers met in Brussels, where Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged a boost in ammunition to Ukraine, warning that the Kremlin is preparing for new offensives and attacks.

Ukraine said it shot down 6 Russian balloons that appeared over Kyiv.

The U.S. urged American citizens to leave Russia "immediately" due to security risks.

The Russian government is operating a systematic network of at least 40 child custody centers for thousands of Ukrainian children, a potential war crime, a Yale University team reported.

In-depth

After a year of war in Ukraine, all signs point to more misery with no end in sight.

How Russia's war galvanized Ukraine and still threatens the world order.

Russia deports thousands of Ukrainian children. Investigators say that's a war crime.

Even a cemetery in France is affected by Putin's war.

Special report

Russia's war in Ukraine is changing the world: See its ripple effects in all corners of the globe.

Earlier developments

You can read past recaps here. For context and more in-depth stories, you can find more of NPR's coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR's State of Ukraine podcast for updates throughout the day.

