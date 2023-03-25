Photos show the devastation caused by the deadly Mississippi tornado

Emergency responders are digging out after a rare, long-lasting tornado tore through western Mississippi Friday night, killing at least 23 people and leaving a trail of destruction behind.
The tornado — which landed in Rolling Fork around 8 p.m. local time and then plowed through nearby towns including Silver City, Black Hawk and Winona — lasted for more than an hour, which a federal meteorologist called "very rare."
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.