New Buc-ee’s travel station officially opens in Auburn

A new multi-thousand square foot service station officially opens this morning in Auburn. The new Buc-ee’s will bring more than 200 jobs to the community. The travel station off Interstate 85′s Exit 50 will feature over 120 gas pumps.

Jeff Nadalo works with Buc-ee’s. He said visitors will have plenty of food and merchandise to enjoy at the new travel station. “We have the world’s largest convenience store. This one in particular will have over 53,000 square feet of shopping," he explained. "The cleanest restrooms. In fact, they’re award winning. Wonderful food, including some pastries, Texas BBQ, freshly made fudge.”

This is Buc-ee’s fourth travel center in Alabama. The $45M facility broke ground back in November of 2021. It’s expected to generate more than $2.5M in revenue every year for Auburn in city taxes. Nadalo said the new location will provide work opportunities for the City of Auburn.

“We got great jobs that will provide high paying opportunities for these employees with great benefits, great hourly pay… We have a matching 401k. We got others benefits like health insurance and dental insurance.”

The Texas-based gas and snack paradise’s latest Alabama stop joins locations in Leeds, Robertsdale and Athens.

“Our partnership with Alabama couldn’t be stronger, and Auburn is the perfect place for a Buc-ee’s,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “The home of the Tigers is ideally located along I-85, making it the perfect stop for travelers headed to Georgia or down to the Alabama Gulf Coast. We can’t wait to become even more involved in this beautiful community.”

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 45 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Buc-ee’s recently announced the brand is headed West with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri. The first Virginia location was announced in March of this year.