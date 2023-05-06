Digital Media Center
Watch live: King Charles III and Queen Camilla to be crowned at Westminster Abbey

By NPR Staff
Published May 6, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT

LONDON — King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday — continuing a tradition that dates back more than 1,000 years.

At 5:20 a.m. ET, or 10:20 a.m. London time, a procession will set off from Buckingham Palace toward Westminster Abbey.

The coronation service is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. ET, or 11 a.m. local time. The event is expected to last about three hours.

NPR will update this post throughout the ceremonies.

