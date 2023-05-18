Annual pet festival returns to Birmingham this weekend, proceeds go to local animal charities

Birmingham’s longest-running event and major pet festival is this Saturday.

The 44th annual Do Dah Day is from 11:01 a.m. to 6:01 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

While there is no parade this year, this animal-themed event will feature live music, food, patio seating for visitors and games for children to play. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own pets, but visitors do not need a pet to attend this event.

Among the musical artists performing this year are psychedelic rockers Cam and His Dam Jam Band, disco and funk-inspired performance group Magic City Disco, MURPH and Best Men Band. The event will also offer purchasable t-shirts and drink huggies.

To prepare for this event, Do Dah Day President Bill Bowen advised all visitors to be weather aware.

“Pack as if you were going to spend a day at the beach,” he said. “Bring some lawn chairs, maybe some towels. Definitely wear sunscreen even if it’s an overcast day. If you’re bringing your pet, make sure that they have ample water and whatever else your dog, cat, snake or camel needs to have a fun day at the park.”

Do Dah Day does have inclement weather plans should it storm.

Aside from family fun, Bowen said Do Dah Day has always been an all-volunteer, non-profit event that positively impacts Birmingham’s animal community.

“Nobody gets paid. There are no salaries,” he said. “We give most of our money that was raised to charities. We spread the word about spay and neuter programs, which is kind of our mission statement so that we don’t suffer from an overpopulation of pets.”

Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society and Friends of Cats and Dogs Foundation. Both organizations are local and help educate Alabamians on the ethical treatment of animals.

Visitors may pre-purchase tickets on the event’s website at www.dodahday.org or purchase tickets at the gate on Saturday. Tickets are $10 each. Children under 12 get in for free.

Do Dah Day is also looking for volunteers. Those interested in volunteering should visit the Do Dah Day website for more information.