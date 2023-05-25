Digital Media Center
The genre-bending influence and legacy of Tina Turner

By Brittany Luse
Published May 25, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT

Despite her decades of electrifying performances and chart toppers, Tina Turner never came close to getting the credit she deserved for shaping a genre.

Brittany Luse
