The Supreme Court narrows the scope of the Clean Water Act

By Michel Martin,
Nathan Rott
Published May 26, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT

In a major win for industry and developers, the Supreme Court is significantly limiting the number and type of U.S. waterways that get federal protection.

