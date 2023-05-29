Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.

Nigeria swears in a new president facing profound economic and security pressures

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published May 29, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT
Bola Tinubu, center, of the All Progressives Congress, celebrates with supporters at the party's campaign headquarters after winning the presidential elections in Abuja, Nigeria, in March.
Ben Curtis
/
AP
Bola Tinubu, center, of the All Progressives Congress, celebrates with supporters at the party's campaign headquarters after winning the presidential elections in Abuja, Nigeria, in March.

LAGOS, Nigeria - Bola Tinubu has been sworn in as Nigeria's president, at a ceremony in the capital Abuja. The 71-year-old comes to power following a disputed election and under pressure to quickly improve the economy and security in Africa's most populous country.

Tinubu took his oath of office on Monday, inheriting a country with profound challenges. Unemployment has soared, and insecurity has spread across Africa's largest economy under outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu, a wealthy, powerful and divisive figure in Nigerian politics, has promised to turn things around. He's vowed to boost diminished oil revenues and attract investment. Seventy percent of Nigeria's 200 million people are under 30, and for many, their prospects have dimmed in the last decade.

He will also be hoping to reverse the flow of generations of Nigerians who are leaving the country in record numbers, in search of a better life abroad.

But he takes over under the cloud of a disputed election victory. The polls were marred by logistical failures and incidents of violence, and the result is being challenged in court with a verdict expected later this year.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR World News
Emmanuel Akinwotu
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate