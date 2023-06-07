Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
Between 11:30 PM and Midnight, APR will be doing a network upgrade. All broadcast and streaming services will be impacted. All should be restored by Midnight.

On new album, Ben Folds reflects on 'What Matters Most'

By Noah Caldwell,
Sarah HandelJuana Summers
Published June 7, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT

Ben Folds reflects on his songwriting process, injecting empathy into lyrics, and why he believes that "we don't need any new albums."

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Noah Caldwell
See stories by Noah Caldwell
Sarah Handel
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate