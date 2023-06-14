Digital Media Center
Mount Mayon, one of the Philippines' most active volcanos, is erupting

By Ashley Westerman
Published June 14, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT

Over the weekend, Mount Mayon began oozing lava after weeks of increased seismic activity. Scientists aren't sure what to expect next.

