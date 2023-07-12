Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
WQPR will experience outages while antenna crews are installing new equipment on the shared antenna tower. Thank you for your patience

NATO countries are wrapping up their 2-day summit in Lithuania

By A Martínez,
Eleanor Beardsley
Published July 12, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT

Lithuania is hosting the meeting, and some in the former Soviet republic feel pride for getting that chance.

Copyright 2023 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate