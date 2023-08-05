Digital Media Center
Mega Millions' Tuesday jackpot could be a record-breaking $1.55 billion

By Don Clyde
Published August 5, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT
Numbers on tickets for the Mega Millions lottery are selected by a purchaser in Los Angeles on Friday.
The Mega Millions jackpot could hit a new record for next Tuesday's drawing after no one hit all six winning numbers on Friday night.

According to Mega Millions, the grand prize could hit an estimated $1.55 billion, which would beat the previous record of $1.537 billion won by one person in South Carolina in 2018.

Friday night's jackpot was already a whopping $1.35 billion, but has grown steadily after 31 consecutive draws without a winner. The last time someone won the jackpot was on April 18.

The expected payout for a lump sum, if someone wins on Tuesday, would be about $757 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions are slim — just about 1 in 302.6 million.

The new Mega Millions jackpot would be the third-largest in U.S. lottery history if it hits the estimated $1.55 billion: One person won a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in California in November 2022, while three winners split a $1.585 billion Powerball grand prize in January 2016.

Don Clyde
