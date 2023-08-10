Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is operating at limited power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
WQPR is temporarily off the air. We appreciate your patience as engineers look into the issue.

Satellite images show utter devastation from wildfires in Maui

By Nicole Werbeck,
Alyson Hurt
Published August 10, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT

Loading...

The wildfires in Hawaii have killed at least 36 people on Maui, where gusty winds are fueling the Lahaina fire. The flames have burned more than 270 homes, businesses and other structures.

The losses include historic buildings in the century old town.

These satellite images focus on the historic Lahaina area and show the extent of the destruction and devastation.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Loading...

Tags
NPR National News
Nicole Werbeck
See stories by Nicole Werbeck
Alyson Hurt
See stories by Alyson Hurt
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate