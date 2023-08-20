Digital Media Center
Photos: See flooding, mudslides Tropical Storm Hilary brings to Southern Calif.

By Nicole Werbeck
Published August 20, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT
Mario Tama
/
Getty Images
In Southern California, millions of people are experiencing the effects of Hurricane Hilary, which has been downgraded to a still powerful tropical storm as it comes ashore.

Residents across the region are being advised to stay home, if possible, and to expect road closures in flooded areas and possible power blackouts.

We take a look at the scene.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Ryan Sun / AP
/
AP
Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Mark J. Terrill / AP
/
AP
Alejandro Cossío / AP
/
AP
Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
/
Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
