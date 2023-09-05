Digital Media Center
Tuscaloosa Vets speak out on actions by Tommy Tuberville

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Associated Press
Published September 5, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., l, listens during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing to examine the nomination of Army Lt. Gen. Randy George to be reappointment to the grade of general and to be Chief of Staff of the Army, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Mariam Zuhaib/AP
/
AP
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., l, listens during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing to examine the nomination of Army Lt. Gen. Randy George to be reappointment to the grade of general and to be Chief of Staff of the Army, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The U.S. Senate is back in session and the controversy continues involving Alabama’s senior U.S. Senator. Republican Tommy Tuberville is continuing a blockade against military promotions. The issue is over the Pentagon’s policy to allow servicemen and women to travel to states where abortion is legal. Even Tuscaloosa area veterans are speaking out over the matter. Robert Boyd served in the Navy. He disagrees with Tuberville’s actions…

“I’m a disabled veteran myself and anybody that gets a promotion deserves it I think so anybody that's blocking that the hindrance in my opinion,” he said.

The Secretaries of the U.S, Army, Navy, and Air Force entered the fight by penning an op-ed that was printed in today’s Washington Post. The three military leaders wrote…

“Senators have many legislative and oversight tools to show their opposition to a specific policy. They are free to introduce legislation, gather support for that legislation and pass it. But placing a blanket hold on all general and flag officer nominees, who as apolitical officials have traditionally been exempt from the hold process, is unfair to these military leaders and their families. And it is putting our national security at risk.”

Members of the veterans’ community in Tuscaloosa appear to agree. Some, contacted by APR declined to speak out on the matter, but others did. Dwayne Timmons served in the U.S. Army. He says it’s wrong to hold up promotions this way..

“I look at it like this. You shouldn't have to change people's opinions. Basically, what he tried to do is intervene in something that's personal. A woman should have a right to have an abortion. That's, that's when we were free country aren’t we?” he asked.

Alabama’s Republican party has previously spoken in favor of what Tuberville is doing. The State GOP says it reflects the wishes of Republican voters in Alabama. The party went as far as to vote on a resolution in favor of Tuberville’s actions against promotions in the U.S. Senate.

Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
