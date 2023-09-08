Digital Media Center
WAPR is operating at limited power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.

Queer rock icon Melissa Etheridge opens up in new memoir, 'Talking To My Angels'

By Erika Ryan,
Noah CaldwellMary Louise Kelly
Published September 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with musician Melissa Etheridge about her new memoir Talking to My Angels.

Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Noah Caldwell
See stories by Noah Caldwell
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
