Morocco earthquake kills more than 1,000

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published September 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT

A powerful earthquake in Morocco has killed more than 1,000 people. Rescue attempts are made more difficult as the quake's epicenter is in the rugged Atlas Mountains.

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
