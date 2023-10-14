Digital Media Center
2023 had the hottest September in 174-year record

By Julia Simon
Published October 14, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT

On Friday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that last month was the hottest September in 174 years of climate records.

Julia Simon
Julia Simon is the Climate Solutions reporter on NPR's Climate Desk. She covers the ways governments, businesses, scientists and everyday people are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. She also works to hold corporations, and others, accountable for greenwashing.
