Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published October 18, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT

A blast at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of people, and impacted President Biden's trip to Jordan. The bombing of the hospital sparked protests across the Middle East.

Copyright 2023 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
