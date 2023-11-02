Digital Media Center
Sam Bankman-Fried is found guilty of all seven charges

By David Gura
Published November 2, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT

A jury in New York City has found the former crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried guilty — of securities fraud, money laundering, and five other criminal counts.

David Gura
