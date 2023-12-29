See the aftermath of Russia's aerial assault on several cities in Ukraine

Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine today, raining more than a 100 drones and missiles on the country. Ukrainian officials report 26 killed and more than 120 wounded.

Several large Ukrainian cities were attacked, including the capital, Kyiv, as well as Dnipro, Lviv, Odesa and Kharkiv.

Residential buildings, hospitals, a shopping mall and other civilian infrastructure were hit.

Take a look.

Andriy Andriyenko / AP / AP Zaporizhzhia: People clear the debris at the site of Russia's air attack.

Sergei Chuzavkov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Kyiv: People take shelter in a subway station as they wait for the end of another air alarm after a Russian missile attack.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Lviv: Local residents stand inside a damaged building after a missile attack in Lviv, on December 29, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Yuriy Dyachshyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Lviv: A teacher inspects her classroom that was damaged after a missile attack in Lviv, western Ukraine.

/ AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Dnipro: Firefighters and municipal employees work at the site after a rocket attack.

Sergei Chuzavkov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Kyiv: A woman walks past a damaged business centre after a rocket attack.

Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Kharkiv: Ukrainian police officers inspect the site of an explosion after a missile strike in the forest next to a medical complex.

Artem Perfilov / AP / AP Odesa: Apartment buildings are seen damaged after a Russian attack.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP Kyiv: Smoke rises behind a building damaged in Russia's missile attack.

Andriy Andriyenko / AP / AP Zaporizhzhia: Servicemen are seen through the broken windows of a city tram, damaged in Russia's massive air attack.

Ozge Elif Kizil/ / Anadolu/Getty Images / Anadolu/Getty Images Dnipro: A man walks past a damaged building after Russian airstrikes which killed 6 and injured around 28 people.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Lviv: Ukrainian firefighters and local residents inspect a damaged building and its surroundings.

Sergey Bobok / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Kharkiv: A local resident removes shards of glass from the windows of an oncology center damaged after a missile strike.

Andriy Andriyenko / AP / AP Zaporizhzhia: People react after Russia's massive air attack damaged their homes.