A hot air balloon accident in Arizona leaves 4 people dead and 1 critically injured

By Ayana Archie
Published January 15, 2024 at 12:49 AM CST

Four people have died, and one is in critical condition, after a hot air balloon accident in Arizona, police said.

The crash happened at about 7:50 a.m. Sunday in Eloy, which is about 52 miles northwest of Tucson.

The cause of the crash is not currently known. Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating, Eloy police said.

Police have not released the victims' names.

"The Eloy Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of those involved in this heartbreaking incident," the department said.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ayana Archie
