What to know about this weekend's brutal cold front in the central and eastern U.S.

Another burst of arctic air is moving through the U.S., once again bringing sub-zero temperatures and relentless snow showers across time zones this weekend.

The latest spell of cold weather is expected to be warmer than last week but still far-reaching, according to the National Weather Service. The cold front will cover most of the central to eastern U.S., bringing snow in several states, including Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, some of the coldest wind chills this weekend will land in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, where wind chill temperatures are forecast to fall as low as -35 degrees Fahrenheit.

The prolonged bitter cold has led to a series of other concerns.

In Cleveland, Ohio, the local government is scrambling to keep warm its 250 chronically unhoused people, Ideastream Public Media reported on Friday. In Rochester, N.Y., a commercial jet slid off a taxiway after landing due to snowy conditions on Thursday, according to WXXINews. And in Tennessee, the state health department confirmed 14 deaths related to the winter storm earlier this week, WPLNreported.

Snow blankets eastern U.S. with the worst effects in West Virginia

The cold front is forecast to produce light to moderate snowfall across multiple states, from as far east as upstate New York and as far west as Knoxville, Tenn.

Parts of northern Delaware and southern New Jersey are expected to see the heaviest snow in their states on Friday with between 4 to 6 inches.

Meanwhile, southwest Pennsylvania is forecast to accumulate 5 to 9 inches of snow. The NWS warned that visibility may be limited to a quarter-mile, causing hazardous driving conditions, especially for those commuting Friday night.

North central and northeastern Maryland, including Baltimore, is expected to accumulate between 4 to 6 inches of snow. The westernmost portion of Maryland, Garrett County, is expected to receive up to a foot of snow with wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour. A winter storm warning has been issued for those areas until Saturday morning.

Light snow continues through early afternoon for much of the area.4-6" in the Winter Storm Warning, & generally 2-4" in the Advisory. In the Alleghenies, life-threatening conditions will develop w/ 6-12"of blowing/drifting snow, gusty winds, dangerously cold temps, & wind chills. pic.twitter.com/reyHPubJJ1 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 19, 2024

A winter storm warning is also in effect for most of West Virginia until Saturday morning. Northern West Virginia is forecast to see up to nine inches of snow, while parts of northeast and southeast West Virginia may accumulate up to 12 inches with wind gusts as strong as 45 miles per hour.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the NWS wrote.

Wind chill advisory issued in states across the Central Time zone

After a winter storm on Thursday, Ohio is expected to receive even more heavy snow on Friday. Southeast Ohio is forecast to accumulate up to five inches of snowfall, while north central and northeast Ohio may see up to seven inches.

[12:00 PM] A band of lake enhanced snow showers has brought reduced visibilities to areas in Northeast Ohio. Keep plenty of space between you and other vehicles. Image courtesy of ODOT. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/hjwodKBZIT — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 19, 2024

In southern Indiana and north central Kentucky, snow showers and gusty winds will create dangerous cold conditions. Wind chills may drop below -15 degrees Fahrenheit.

Bitterly low temperatures will consume states in the Central Time zone, including Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.

Iowa is forecast to experience wind chills as low as -25 to -30 degrees Fahrenheit through Sunday morning. Portions of northwest and west central Kansas, as well as southwest Nebraska could see wind chills of -20 degrees Fahrenheit. The coldest wind chills are forecast to occur around sunrise Saturday.

Dangerous freezing conditions threaten Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas

In Tennessee, it is expected to get dangerously cold in the middle and western sections of the state, with wind chills as low as -5 to -10 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday night through Saturday morning.

Along the Gulf Coast, most of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama are at risk of hard freeze conditions, or when temperatures stay below freezing for at least a few hours, jeopardizing crops and outdoor water pipes.

In southern Texas, including Victoria, inland San Patricio and inland Calhoun, dense fog and freezing conditions will also threaten crops and plumbing. The NWS added that driving conditions may become hazardous due to low visibility.

