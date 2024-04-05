Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How did so much of Taiwan's infrastructure stay standing after the recent quake?

By Michel Martin,
Emily Feng
Published April 5, 2024 at 4:12 AM CDT

Taiwan is still working to rescue more than 700 people trapped by the massive earthquake that hit the Asian island on Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate