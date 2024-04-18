Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

25-year-old Nelly Korda seeks fifth LPGA win in a row

By Gus Contreras,
Justine Kenin
Published April 18, 2024 at 4:32 PM CDT

Can anyone stop Nelly Korda? The 25-year-old women's professional golfer is on an epic winning streak and trying to capture her fifth straight in Houston.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Gus Contreras
See stories by Gus Contreras
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate