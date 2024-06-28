Digital Media Center
Remembering Japanese Spongebob voice actor Taiki Matsuno, dead at 56

By Megan Lim,
Justine Kenin
Published June 28, 2024 at 6:28 PM CDT

Voice actor Taiki Matsuno died at 56 this week from a cerebral hemorrhage. He voiced Spongebob in the Japanese dub of the show for nearly 20 years.

Megan Lim
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
