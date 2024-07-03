Digital Media Center
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Enter for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

New public art turns new eyes to old injustices in Phildadelphia

By Megan Lim,
Katia RiddleAri Shapiro
Published July 3, 2024 at 4:03 PM CDT
Artist Sonya Clark in front of 'The Descendants of Monticello' at Declaration House in Philadelphia.
Steve Weinik/Photo by Steve Weinik.
Artist Sonya Clark in front of 'The Descendants of Monticello' at Declaration House in Philadelphia.

A new public art exhibit in Philadelphia examines the Declaration of Independence through the eyes of the enslaved people of Monticello.

Megan Lim
Katia Riddle
Ari Shapiro
