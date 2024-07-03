Digital Media Center
The federal government pours $7 billion into solar energy for low-income households

By Julia Simon
Published July 3, 2024 at 3:42 AM CDT

The Biden administration is betting more solar energy for low-income homes can both be a climate solution and good for pocketbooks.

