Here's what's coming in the Copa America and Euro 2024 men’s semifinals

By Kira Wakeam,
Gus ContrerasJuana Summers
Published July 8, 2024 at 5:21 PM CDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with The Athletic's Greg O'Keeffe about the Copa America and Euro 2024 semi final matches that kick off this week.

Kira Wakeam
Gus Contreras
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
