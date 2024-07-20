Digital Media Center
A Communist Party meeting in China aimed to chart a new course for the country

By John Ruwitch,
Scott Simon
Published July 20, 2024 at 6:57 AM CDT

China’s ruling Communist Party has held an important meeting in Beijing to plan China’s development and reform for the next five years.

John Ruwitch
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
