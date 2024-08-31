Digital Media Center
WUAL 91.5 FM recovered from the weather caused issues and is at low power. Our technical team is working to restore the signal as quickly as possible.

Mississippi bus crash kills 7 and injures 37

By The Associated Press
Published August 31, 2024 at 12:43 PM CDT
A damaged bus is shown after several people were killed and dozens injured after the commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20 early Saturday in Warren County, Miss., according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
WAPT
/
via AP
A damaged bus is shown after several people were killed and dozens injured after the commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20 early Saturday in Warren County, Miss., according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

BOVINA, Miss. — Seven people were killed and dozens were injured in Mississippi after a commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20 on Saturday morning, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Six passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and another died at a hospital, according to a news release. The bus was traveling west when it left the highway near Bovina in Warren County and flipped over. No other vehicle was involved.

Thirty-seven passengers were taken to hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson. The department is continuing its investigation and hasn't released the names of the deceased. No other information was immediately provided.

