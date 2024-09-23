2 detectives cracked the mysterious case of lead poisoning in New York and Bangladesh

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Today the United Nations and Biden administration announced a new $150 million initiative to help more than a dozen countries fight lead poisoning. While the U.S. has made progress in reducing lead exposure in this country, globally there is still a lot of work to do. Roughly half of all children in low- and middle-income countries have so much lead in their blood that if they lived here in the U.S, they would receive medical care. Until recently, people didn't realize how massive the problem is. NPR's Gabrielle Emanuel has the story of how New York City detectives and a California student helped sound the alarm.

GABRIELLE EMANUEL, BYLINE: Next to a row of courthouses in downtown Manhattan, you'll find an imposing gray building. Up on the sixth floor, there's an office full of detectives - about 50. They're working on cases that come in throughout the day. Most involve little kids. Paromita Hore oversees the office.

PAROMITA HORE: There are thousands of case investigations that occur every year.

EMANUEL: But these aren't your typical detectives with typical investigations - they work for the New York City Health Department. Hore says many of the case reports flag children with lead poisoning.

HORE: This is an elevated case, do something about it.

EMANUEL: Do something about it means an investigator heads to the youngster's home. They go room by room, looking for the culprit. Is it chipping paint? Could it be something they're eating?

HORE: It is absolutely a lead detective mystery, one by one in every family.

EMANUEL: Hore's team started noticing something perplexing and worrisome - there were a lot of Bangladeshi children in the New York City lead database.

HORE: OK, this is a problem.

EMANUEL: So they started gathering samples from the homes and documenting the results. That was more than 10 years ago. At about the same time, on the opposite coast, Jenna Forsyth got an assignment from her Ph.D. adviser at Stanford. He had gathered data on pregnant women in rural Bangladesh for another project, and the results showed the women had high levels of lead in their blood. He wanted her to look into it.

JENNA FORSYTH: I was kind of like, lead?

EMANUEL: We don't hear about it much, she thought.

FORSYTH: I don't know. Is that really still that big of a problem?

EMANUEL: But then she started reading the literature and realized that lead is a problem in basically every country, and it can damage nearly every organ, often irreversibly. Its biggest impact is on the brain, causing a lower IQ, impulsivity, attention problems. It's also linked to cardiovascular disease, kidney damage, fertility problems and big societal ills like higher crime rates. The World Bank estimates lead exposure costs the world $6 trillion annually.

FORSYTH: I was like, wow. Lead is just incredibly toxic. It's one of the most toxic elements in the periodic table.

EMANUEL: So Forsyth dug into the data from Bangladesh.

FORSYTH: The prevalence of elevated blood lead levels among those women was about, you know, six times higher than those in Flint, Mich. at the peak of the water crisis. There was just this puzzle. Like, why would there be really high levels of lead poisoning in rural Bangladesh with no obvious source?

EMANUEL: Forsyth got on a plane and went to Bangladesh, where she teamed up with an international health research institute based there. It's called the ICDDR,B. And together, they came up with a bunch of hypotheses - maybe agricultural pesticides?

FORSYTH: We sampled hundreds of agrochemicals, did not find lead in them.

EMANUEL: Could it be lead in paint?

FORSYTH: These women were living primarily in unpainted tin homes.

EMANUEL: Perhaps it was lead soldered cans used to store food, soil, rice. None of it explained the puzzle.

FORSYTH: So actually, we went back to kind of square one.

EMANUEL: Where was all this lead coming from? She pored over scientific papers and found one little study - it suggested there might be lead in turmeric, one of the most common spices in Bangladeshi cuisine. So she started doing a bunch of testing and found that, yes, there was lead in turmeric, but more than that, its chemical fingerprint matched the lead in the women's blood. Forsyth and her colleagues wanted to know how the lead could have gotten into the spice, so they talked to a lot of turmeric farmers, including one man in his 70s. He came from generations of turmeric farmers.

FORSYTH: I remember, we were sitting in the car. It was kind of monsoon rain, you know, splashing outside, and that's when the person said, yeah, back in the 1980s, there was a huge flood.

EMANUEL: With so much rain, he said, the turmeric roots wouldn't dry properly. Instead of their usual bright yellow, the roots turned blackish. The farmers were desperate and went in search of a solution.

FORSYTH: That's when they found the cheapest yellow pigment that was available at that time.

EMANUEL: The vibrant yellow pigment was lead chromate. It's often used in industrial paints, think construction vehicles. Then the farmers made a fateful decision - they started adding the lead chromate to the turmeric to brighten it, and it worked so well, in fact, it became common practice. Forsyth's Bangladeshi colleague, Musa Baker, saw it happening and even took this video.

(SOUNDBITE OF TURMERIC BEING MIXED)

EMANUEL: In it, an older man grabs a handful of bright yellow powder. He sprinkles it over a large bowl of turmeric roots and then mixes it all together with his feet. Baker says adding lead to the spice wasn't malicious.

MUSA BAKER: They don't know that this is harmful for human health, and rather they want to expand their business like this.

EMANUEL: In 2019, Baker and the team brought their findings to the authorities.

BAKER: The chairman of the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority, she took it very seriously.

EMANUEL: That same year, those New York City lead detectives had also figured out that spices, especially turmeric, were a main source of lead in New York's Bangladeshi families and in the other South Asian communities that they worked with. What they found was that the spices had been purchased at markets overseas and brought to New York, tucked inside personal suitcases. While there have been concerns about lead in spices sold in the U.S, the New York City Health Department found the levels were nowhere near what they discovered in spices from abroad. In Bangladesh, officials acted quickly. They alerted the public and even raided the main spice market, inviting TV crews like this one to report on the event.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken).

EMANUEL: And it worked. Testing showed lead in Bangladeshi turmeric was virtually gone.

FORSYTH: Honestly, we were so excited to see this.

EMANUEL: Today, Jenna Forsyth runs a global lead initiative at Stanford School of Medicine. She says they're really busy 'cause it isn't just turmeric in Bangladesh with a lead problem. It's spices in other countries, and it's lead acid batteries. And it's pots and pans and cosmetics. Worldwide, it's estimated there are 800 million kids with lead poisoning. She says the global community has got to do something. The next generation is depending on it. Gabrielle Emanuel, NPR News.

