Recovery efforts in Florida continue after Hurricane Milton

By Martin Kaste
Published October 12, 2024 at 4:28 PM CDT

Some 1.4 million customers are still waiting to have their power turned on again in Florida, days after Hurricane Milton made landfall as a major storm.

Martin Kaste
Martin Kaste is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers law enforcement and privacy. He has been focused on police and use of force since before the 2014 protests in Ferguson, and that coverage led to the creation of NPR's Criminal Justice Collaborative.
